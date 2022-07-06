Opus Capital Group LLC Grows Position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Opus Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Get Rating) by 470.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,711 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,185 shares during the quarter. Opus Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $1,983,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Centerpoint Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 2,875.0% in the 4th quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 119 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Concorde Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Mystic Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Savior LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 36.0% in the 4th quarter. Savior LLC now owns 185 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF alerts:

Shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF stock traded down $0.95 on Wednesday, reaching $190.34. The company had a trading volume of 33,793 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,049,877. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $198.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $216.41. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 1 year low of $181.67 and a 1 year high of $244.06.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.