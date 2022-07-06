Opus Capital Group LLC Invests $229,000 in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR)

Opus Capital Group LLC bought a new position in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 4,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $229,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in KR. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC lifted its stake in Kroger by 17.8% in the first quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 1,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the period. City Holding Co. lifted its position in Kroger by 19.7% during the fourth quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 1,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co lifted its position in Kroger by 2.9% during the first quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 7,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $410,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. lifted its position in Kroger by 25.5% during the first quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Unison Advisors LLC lifted its position in Kroger by 0.5% during the first quarter. Unison Advisors LLC now owns 47,154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,705,000 after buying an additional 217 shares during the period. 81.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have commented on KR. Telsey Advisory Group raised their price objective on Kroger from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Kroger from $50.00 to $53.00 in a report on Friday, June 17th. Evercore ISI restated a “hold” rating and set a $54.00 price target on shares of Kroger in a report on Friday, June 17th. MKM Partners lifted their price objective on Kroger from $48.00 to $55.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. Finally, BNP Paribas upgraded Kroger from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $60.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Kroger currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $52.22.

NYSE KR traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $47.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 78,762 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,094,233. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $51.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. The Kroger Co. has a 1 year low of $37.26 and a 1 year high of $62.78. The company has a market capitalization of $33.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.33, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.53.

Kroger (NYSE:KR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 16th. The company reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.18. Kroger had a return on equity of 31.50% and a net margin of 1.54%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.19 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that The Kroger Co. will post 3.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.20%. This is a boost from Kroger’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 12th. Kroger’s dividend payout ratio is 28.97%.

In other news, SVP Timothy A. Massa sold 50,283 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.03, for a total transaction of $2,917,922.49. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 163,956 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,514,366.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Yael Cosset sold 34,812 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.50, for a total value of $2,071,314.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 162,207 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,651,316.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.35% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The Kroger Co operates as a retailer in the United States. The company operates combination food and drug stores, multi-department stores, marketplace stores, and price impact warehouses. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; and multi-department stores provide apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, and toys.

