Opus Capital Group LLC Takes Position in Cambria Emerging Shareholder Yield ETF (BATS:EYLD)

Opus Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in Cambria Emerging Shareholder Yield ETF (BATS:EYLD – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 87,746 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,770,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. LexAurum Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Cambria Emerging Shareholder Yield ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $326,000. Spire Wealth Management lifted its holdings in Cambria Emerging Shareholder Yield ETF by 25.3% during the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 47,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,712,000 after buying an additional 9,632 shares during the period. Warren Street Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cambria Emerging Shareholder Yield ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $604,000. Fermata Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cambria Emerging Shareholder Yield ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $334,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cambria Emerging Shareholder Yield ETF by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 187,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,709,000 after purchasing an additional 12,003 shares during the period.

EYLD stock traded down $0.39 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $26.28. 12,064 shares of the stock were exchanged. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $28.87 and its 200 day moving average is $32.03. Cambria Emerging Shareholder Yield ETF has a twelve month low of $28.64 and a twelve month high of $38.42.

