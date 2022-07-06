Orosur Mining (LON:OMI) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $7.50

Orosur Mining Inc. (LON:OMI – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The company traded as low as GBX 7.50 ($0.09) and last traded at GBX 7.74 ($0.09), with a volume of 14386 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 7.60 ($0.09).

The company has a market cap of £14.60 million and a PE ratio of 25.81. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 9.62 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 10.91.

Orosur Mining Company Profile (LON:OMI)

Orosur Mining Inc explores, develops, and produces gold projects in South America. Its principal project is the Anzá exploration gold project covering an area of 231 square kilometers located in the Middle Cauca Belt in Antioquia, Colombia. The company was formerly known as Uruguay Mineral Exploration Inc and changed its name to Orosur Mining Inc in January 2010.

