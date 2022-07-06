Orosur Mining (LON:OMI) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $7.50

Orosur Mining Inc. (LON:OMI – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The company traded as low as GBX 7.50 ($0.09) and last traded at GBX 7.74 ($0.09), with a volume of 14386 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 7.60 ($0.09).
The company has a market cap of £14.60 million and a PE ratio of 25.81. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 9.62 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 10.91.
Orosur Mining Company Profile (LON:OMI)
Featured Stories
- Recession Resistant Grocery Outlet Holding Corp Quietly Sets New High
- It’s Not Too Late For These Undervalued Energy Stocks
- Three Cheap Stocks That Just Got Upgraded
- 3 Home Improvement Stocks That Can Renovate Your Portfolio
- Get Defensive With These Three Upgrades
Receive News & Ratings for Orosur Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Orosur Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.