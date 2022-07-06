Owlet, Inc. (NYSE:OWLT) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Owlet, Inc. (NYSE:OWLT – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,280,000 shares, a drop of 22.9% from the May 31st total of 1,660,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 393,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.3 days. Approximately 2.0% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Separately, Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Owlet from $2.50 to $3.25 in a research report on Thursday, May 12th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Owlet in the 1st quarter valued at $43,000. TownSquare Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Owlet in the 1st quarter valued at $45,000. Mirabella Financial Services LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Owlet in the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Owlet in the 4th quarter valued at $66,000. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR acquired a new stake in shares of Owlet in the 4th quarter valued at $68,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.56% of the company’s stock.

OWLT stock traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $1.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,041 shares, compared to its average volume of 590,387. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.63. Owlet has a 52-week low of $1.56 and a 52-week high of $11.43. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.96.

Owlet (NYSE:OWLT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $21.50 million during the quarter. On average, research analysts predict that Owlet will post -0.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Owlet Company Profile

Owlet, Inc operates as a digital parenting platform in the United States. The company's platform focuses on giving real-time data and insights to parents. Its products include Smart Sock, a baby monitor to track an infant's oxygen levels, heart rates, and sleep trends; Dream Sock, an app to assist children for better sleep; Cam, a video streaming app to hear and see baby from anywhere; and Dream Lab, an interactive online platform that assists families in building healthy sleep habits.

