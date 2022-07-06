Oxen (OXEN) Trading Down 27.9% Over Last 7 Days

Oxen (OXEN) traded up 0.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on July 6th. Over the last week, Oxen has traded 27.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. Oxen has a market cap of $13.21 million and $315,068.00 worth of Oxen was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Oxen coin can currently be purchased for $0.22 or 0.00001091 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20,532.51 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1,185.03 or 0.05771502 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0688 or 0.00000335 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.86 or 0.00028521 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $50.44 or 0.00245656 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00002242 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $125.95 or 0.00613403 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $15.23 or 0.00074189 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $106.26 or 0.00517508 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.28 or 0.00006241 BTC.

Oxen Profile

Oxen (OXEN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight-Heavy hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 25th, 2018. Oxen’s total supply is 58,976,993 coins. The Reddit community for Oxen is https://reddit.com/r/LokiProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Oxen’s official Twitter account is @Oxen_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “OXEN is a privacy-focused cryptocurrency built on the Monero codebase. Their goal was to launch a network that facilitates completely anonymous and decentralized transactions. Oxen is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the CryptoNight heavy algorithm. In the beginning of 2021, Loki rebranded to OXEN. These were cosmetic changes only. $LOKI holders do not need to take any action. All Loki users can continue using their current wallets and services without having to update. All details regarding the rebrand are covered in the official announcement. “

Buying and Selling Oxen

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Oxen directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Oxen should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Oxen using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

