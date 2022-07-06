Pacific Global Investment Management Co. Acquires 6,095 Shares of Conn’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:CONN)

Pacific Global Investment Management Co. raised its holdings in shares of Conn’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:CONN – Get Rating) by 11.4% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 59,404 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,095 shares during the quarter. Pacific Global Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Conn’s were worth $915,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Denali Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Conn’s in the fourth quarter worth $47,000. Bridgefront Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Conn’s during the fourth quarter valued at about $203,000. 6 Meridian bought a new position in Conn’s in the fourth quarter worth about $208,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Conn’s in the fourth quarter worth about $220,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of Conn’s during the third quarter valued at approximately $360,000. 93.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ CONN opened at $8.53 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $202.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 2.44. Conn’s, Inc. has a 52-week low of $7.79 and a 52-week high of $28.00. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.40. The company has a quick ratio of 2.25, a current ratio of 3.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03.

Conn’s ( NASDAQ:CONN Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, June 1st. The specialty retailer reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $339.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $360.78 million. Conn’s had a net margin of 4.41% and a return on equity of 11.49%. Conn’s’s revenue was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.55 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Conn’s, Inc. will post 0.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CONN has been the topic of several analyst reports. Oppenheimer reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Conn’s in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Stephens dropped their price objective on shares of Conn’s to $13.00 in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Conn’s in a research note on Friday, April 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price target for the company. TheStreet lowered shares of Conn’s from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Conn’s in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Conn's, Inc operates as a specialty retailer of durable consumer goods and related services in the United States. It operates through two segments, Retail and Credit. The company's stores offer furniture and mattress, including furniture and related accessories for the living room, dining room, and bedroom, as well as flat and other mattresses; and home appliances, such as refrigerators, freezers, washers, dryers, dishwashers, and ranges.

