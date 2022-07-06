Pacific Global Investment Management Co. Acquires Shares of 14,250 TriCo Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBK)

Pacific Global Investment Management Co. acquired a new stake in TriCo Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBK – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 14,250 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $570,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of TriCo Bancshares by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,233,988 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $53,011,000 after purchasing an additional 5,343 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of TriCo Bancshares by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,036,585 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $44,532,000 after purchasing an additional 13,664 shares during the last quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of TriCo Bancshares by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC now owns 275,196 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,822,000 after purchasing an additional 4,940 shares during the last quarter. Stieven Capital Advisors L.P. raised its holdings in shares of TriCo Bancshares by 10.7% in the fourth quarter. Stieven Capital Advisors L.P. now owns 201,785 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,669,000 after purchasing an additional 19,515 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. raised its holdings in shares of TriCo Bancshares by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 175,024 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,519,000 after purchasing an additional 1,440 shares during the last quarter. 57.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TCBK opened at $46.79 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.45 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $43.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $42.81. TriCo Bancshares has a twelve month low of $37.41 and a twelve month high of $47.47.

TriCo Bancshares ( NASDAQ:TCBK Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $83.02 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $86.35 million. TriCo Bancshares had a net margin of 30.61% and a return on equity of 10.62%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that TriCo Bancshares will post 3.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 10th were paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 9th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.14%. TriCo Bancshares’s payout ratio is 28.74%.

In other news, Director Cory W. Giese sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.00, for a total value of $105,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,503 shares in the company, valued at $399,126. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Anthony L. Leggio acquired 1,588 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $39.69 per share, with a total value of $63,027.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 108,597 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,310,214.93. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 4.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

TCBK has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of TriCo Bancshares to $56.00 in a report on Monday. Stephens upgraded shares of TriCo Bancshares from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $46.00 to $48.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of TriCo Bancshares in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded shares of TriCo Bancshares from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $49.80.

About TriCo Bancshares

TriCo Bancshares operates as a bank holding company for Tri Counties Bank that provides commercial banking services to individual and corporate customers. The company accepts demand, savings, and time deposits. It also provides small business loans; real estate mortgage loans, such as residential and commercial loans; consumer loans; commercial loans, including agricultural loans; and real estate construction loans.

