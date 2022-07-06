Pacific Global Investment Management Co. Decreases Stake in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Pacific Global Investment Management Co. lowered its holdings in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) by 2.9% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 8,085 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 243 shares during the period. Pacific Global Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $4,656,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Costco Wholesale by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 31,078,322 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $17,643,166,000 after acquiring an additional 944,199 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in Costco Wholesale by 10.2% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 18,301,225 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $10,389,605,000 after acquiring an additional 1,697,920 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Costco Wholesale by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,372,449 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $4,173,133,000 after acquiring an additional 246,857 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in Costco Wholesale by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 5,106,207 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,898,794,000 after acquiring an additional 133,943 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Costco Wholesale during the fourth quarter valued at $2,323,746,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.52% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on COST. Tigress Financial boosted their price target on Costco Wholesale from $520.00 to $678.00 in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Loop Capital cut their price target on Costco Wholesale from $650.00 to $610.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 27th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $580.00 price target (up previously from $560.00) on shares of Costco Wholesale in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Costco Wholesale from $503.00 to $543.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $570.00 to $550.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $569.56.

In other Costco Wholesale news, EVP Claudine Adamo sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $602.03, for a total transaction of $301,015.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,939 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,983,576.17. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Mary Agnes Wilderotter acquired 850 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $470.74 per share, for a total transaction of $400,129.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 11,295 shares in the company, valued at $5,317,008.30. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 7,498 shares of company stock worth $4,173,309. Company insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of COST stock opened at $488.26 on Wednesday. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 1 year low of $397.11 and a 1 year high of $612.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.48. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $477.95 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $518.22. The company has a market cap of $216.28 billion, a PE ratio of 38.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.06 and a beta of 0.66.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The retailer reported $3.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.03 by $0.01. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 29.71% and a net margin of 2.60%. The firm had revenue of $52.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $51.49 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.75 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 13.02 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 29th were issued a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.74%. This is an increase from Costco Wholesale’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 28th. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.35%.

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

