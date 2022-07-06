Pacific Global Investment Management Co. Grows Holdings in Harley-Davidson, Inc. (NYSE:HOG)

Pacific Global Investment Management Co. increased its position in shares of Harley-Davidson, Inc. (NYSE:HOG – Get Rating) by 2.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 13,650 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 337 shares during the quarter. Pacific Global Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Harley-Davidson were worth $538,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HOG. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Harley-Davidson by 4.6% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 38,943 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,426,000 after purchasing an additional 1,717 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in Harley-Davidson by 3.5% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 309,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,327,000 after acquiring an additional 10,598 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its position in Harley-Davidson by 21.2% in the fourth quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 13,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $502,000 after acquiring an additional 2,330 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its position in Harley-Davidson by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 39,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,493,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Finally, Spire Wealth Management raised its position in Harley-Davidson by 89.4% in the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 945 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 446 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE HOG opened at $32.57 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $36.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.80 billion, a PE ratio of 8.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.29. Harley-Davidson, Inc. has a 12 month low of $29.80 and a 12 month high of $46.51.

Harley-Davidson ( NYSE:HOG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The company reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.52 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $1.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.33 billion. Harley-Davidson had a net margin of 11.78% and a return on equity of 27.07%. The business’s revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.68 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Harley-Davidson, Inc. will post 4.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 2nd were given a $0.157 dividend. This represents a $0.63 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 1st. Harley-Davidson’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.87%.

HOG has been the topic of several research reports. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Harley-Davidson from $62.00 to $57.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Wolfe Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $45.00 price target on shares of Harley-Davidson in a research report on Friday, May 20th. TheStreet raised shares of Harley-Davidson from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Northcoast Research reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Harley-Davidson in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, DA Davidson assumed coverage on shares of Harley-Davidson in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.62.

Harley-Davidson, Inc manufactures and sells motorcycles. The company operates in two segments, Motorcycles and Related Products and Financial Services. The Motorcycles and Related Products segment designs, manufactures, and sells Harley-Davidson motorcycles, including cruiser, touring, standard, sportbike, and dual models, as well as motorcycle parts, accessories, apparel, and related services.

