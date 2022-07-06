Pacific Global Investment Management Co. Has $1.49 Million Holdings in NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR)

Pacific Global Investment Management Co. cut its holdings in NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 333 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 4 shares during the quarter. Pacific Global Investment Management Co.’s holdings in NVR were worth $1,488,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of NVR. First Quadrant L P CA raised its position in shares of NVR by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. First Quadrant L P CA now owns 47 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $278,000 after purchasing an additional 2 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in NVR by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 67 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $396,000 after buying an additional 2 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC raised its position in NVR by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 51 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $301,000 after buying an additional 3 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in NVR by 21.4% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 17 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $100,000 after buying an additional 3 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems raised its position in NVR by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 204 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,205,000 after buying an additional 3 shares during the last quarter. 97.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:NVR opened at $4,369.00 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 4.97 and a quick ratio of 2.68. The company has a market capitalization of $14.37 billion, a PE ratio of 11.66 and a beta of 0.99. NVR, Inc. has a 1 year low of $3,576.01 and a 1 year high of $5,982.44. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $4,208.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4,749.25.

NVR ( NYSE:NVR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The construction company reported $116.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $100.47 by $16.09. The company had revenue of $2.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.32 billion. NVR had a return on equity of 47.99% and a net margin of 15.63%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $63.21 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that NVR, Inc. will post 539.63 earnings per share for the current year.

NVR declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, May 4th that permits the company to buyback $500.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization permits the construction company to reacquire up to 3.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on NVR shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on NVR from $5,300.00 to $4,770.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on NVR from $4,650.00 to $4,145.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 17th. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on NVR from $5,700.00 to $5,100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. StockNews.com upgraded NVR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price objective on NVR from $5,400.00 to $4,100.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4,528.75.

NVR, Inc operates as a homebuilder in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Homebuilding and Mortgage Banking. It engages in the construction and sale of single-family detached homes, townhomes, and condominium buildings under the Ryan Homes, NVHomes, and Heartland Homes names. The company markets its Ryan Homes products to first-time and first-time move-up buyers; and NVHomes and Heartland Homes products to move-up and luxury buyers.

