Pacific Global Investment Management Co. Has $2.34 Million Holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO)

Pacific Global Investment Management Co. lifted its position in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,198 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the quarter. Pacific Global Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software were worth $2,337,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of TTWO. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. raised its position in Take-Two Interactive Software by 140.5% in the fourth quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank boosted its position in Take-Two Interactive Software by 62.3% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 185 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the period. Selective Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Take-Two Interactive Software during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management increased its position in Take-Two Interactive Software by 632.1% in the 4th quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares during the period. Finally, Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software during the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.08% of the company’s stock.

In other Take-Two Interactive Software news, President Karl Slatoff sold 152,373 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.64, for a total transaction of $21,124,992.72. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 437,067 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $60,594,968.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Daniel P. Emerson sold 3,381 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.23, for a total value of $420,021.63. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 92,191 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,452,887.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 158,879 shares of company stock worth $21,944,327 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

TTWO stock opened at $127.04 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $122.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $145.65. The company has a market cap of $14.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.74. Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $101.85 and a fifty-two week high of $195.82.

Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 16th. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.25. Take-Two Interactive Software had a return on equity of 12.63% and a net margin of 11.93%. The company had revenue of $845.78 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $884.62 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.66 earnings per share. Take-Two Interactive Software’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. will post 3.33 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Take-Two Interactive Software to $190.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Take-Two Interactive Software in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Wedbush upped their target price on Take-Two Interactive Software from $145.00 to $162.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 8th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software to $185.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $215.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Take-Two Interactive Software has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $178.70.

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc develops, publishes, and markets interactive entertainment solutions for consumers worldwide. The company offers its products under the Rockstar Games, 2K, Private Division, and T2 Mobile Games names. It develops and publishes action/adventure products under the Grand Theft Auto, Max Payne, Midnight Club, and Red Dead Redemption names; and offers episodes and content, as well as develops brands in other genres, including the LA Noire, Bully, and Manhunt franchises.

