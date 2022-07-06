Pacific Global Investment Management Co. Has $5.48 Million Holdings in The Liberty Braves Group (NASDAQ:BATRK)

Pacific Global Investment Management Co. lessened its holdings in shares of The Liberty Braves Group (NASDAQ:BATRK – Get Rating) by 3.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 196,226 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 6,966 shares during the quarter. The Liberty Braves Group makes up approximately 1.1% of Pacific Global Investment Management Co.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position. Pacific Global Investment Management Co. owned approximately 0.48% of The Liberty Braves Group worth $5,477,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BATRK. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of The Liberty Braves Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $235,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd boosted its stake in shares of The Liberty Braves Group by 84.9% in the fourth quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 2,136 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 981 shares during the period. Boyar Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of The Liberty Braves Group by 13.3% in the fourth quarter. Boyar Asset Management Inc. now owns 46,214 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,299,000 after buying an additional 5,425 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC boosted its stake in shares of The Liberty Braves Group by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 722,209 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $20,294,000 after buying an additional 9,400 shares during the period. Finally, Corton Capital Inc. bought a new stake in shares of The Liberty Braves Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $470,000. 77.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, major shareholder Gamco Investors, Inc. Et Al acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 20th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $28.02 per share, with a total value of $140,100.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $140,100. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders have bought a total of 14,000 shares of company stock valued at $378,850 over the last ninety days.

Shares of BATRK stock opened at $24.68 on Wednesday. The Liberty Braves Group has a 12-month low of $23.34 and a 12-month high of $31.27. The firm has a market cap of $1.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 88.15 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a 50 day moving average of $24.72 and a 200-day moving average of $25.84.

The Liberty Braves Group (NASDAQ:BATRK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 6th. The financial services provider reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.64) by $0.39. The firm had revenue of $23.00 million for the quarter. Equities research analysts anticipate that The Liberty Braves Group will post 0.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com upgraded The Liberty Braves Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 2nd. Rosenblatt Securities started coverage on The Liberty Braves Group in a research note on Monday, April 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 target price for the company. Finally, TheStreet upgraded The Liberty Braves Group from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, The Liberty Braves Group currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.67.

The Liberty Braves Group, through its subsidiary, Braves Holdings, LLC, owns the Atlanta Braves Major League Baseball Club, various assets and liabilities associated with ANLBC's stadium, and mixed-use development project. The company is based in Englewood, Colorado. The Liberty Braves Group is a subsidiary of Liberty Media Corporation.

