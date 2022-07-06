Pacific Global Investment Management Co. Purchases 430 Shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Pacific Global Investment Management Co. boosted its position in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) by 2.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,866 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 430 shares during the quarter. Mastercard makes up 1.2% of Pacific Global Investment Management Co.’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Pacific Global Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $6,027,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Mastercard during the fourth quarter valued at $3,107,220,000. Lone Pine Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Mastercard during the fourth quarter valued at $1,732,927,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Mastercard during the fourth quarter valued at $574,844,000. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 35,528,530 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $12,766,111,000 after acquiring an additional 1,511,927 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 27.2% during the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 5,587,241 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,007,608,000 after acquiring an additional 1,195,525 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.94% of the company’s stock.

Get Mastercard alerts:

In related news, insider Raj Seshadri sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $367.68, for a total transaction of $2,573,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 10,439 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,838,211.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 106,326 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $327.74, for a total value of $34,847,283.24. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 103,841,972 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,033,167,903.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 325,982 shares of company stock worth $107,912,260. Corporate insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on MA shares. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on Mastercard from $412.00 to $402.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Mastercard from $449.00 to $442.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Mastercard from $400.00 to $430.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Mastercard from $420.00 to $440.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Mastercard from $450.00 to $420.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $418.37.

NYSE:MA opened at $319.26 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.34. Mastercard Incorporated has a 1 year low of $303.65 and a 1 year high of $399.92. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $338.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $351.64. The company has a market cap of $310.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.22, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.04.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The credit services provider reported $2.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.17 by $0.59. The business had revenue of $5.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.90 billion. Mastercard had a return on equity of 133.72% and a net margin of 47.70%. The company’s revenue was up 24.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.74 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Mastercard Incorporated will post 10.52 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 8th will be given a dividend of $0.49 per share. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 7th. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.40%.

Mastercard Profile (Get Rating)

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers other payment-related products and services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Mastercard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mastercard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.