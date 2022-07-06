Pacific Global Investment Management Co. Raises Stock Holdings in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG)

Pacific Global Investment Management Co. lifted its holdings in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,837 shares of the energy company’s stock after buying an additional 89 shares during the quarter. Pacific Global Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Cheniere Energy were worth $1,087,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in LNG. Yousif Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cheniere Energy in the 4th quarter worth $479,000. PGGM Investments purchased a new position in shares of Cheniere Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $8,808,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its stake in shares of Cheniere Energy by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 45,216 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $6,269,000 after buying an additional 1,427 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new stake in shares of Cheniere Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $56,000. Finally, Wealthfront Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cheniere Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,509,000. 88.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN LNG opened at $131.98 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $33.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.27 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.30, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.08. Cheniere Energy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $80.06 and a 52-week high of $150.00.

Cheniere Energy ( NYSEAMERICAN:LNG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The energy company reported $7.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.34 by $4.01. Cheniere Energy had a positive return on equity of 30.72% and a negative net margin of 14.77%. The business had revenue of $7.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.56 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.54 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 142.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Cheniere Energy, Inc. will post 10.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 10th were given a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 9th. Cheniere Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently -14.27%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on LNG. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Cheniere Energy from $162.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Cheniere Energy from $151.00 to $178.00 in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Barclays lifted their price objective on Cheniere Energy from $131.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 14th. Cowen lifted their price objective on Cheniere Energy from $145.00 to $170.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Cheniere Energy from $183.00 to $192.00 in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Cheniere Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $155.08.

Cheniere Energy, Inc, an energy infrastructure company, primarily engages in the liquefied natural gas (LNG) related businesses in the United States. It owns and operates the Sabine Pass LNG terminal in Cameron Parish, Louisiana; and the Corpus Christi LNG terminal near Corpus Christi, Texas. The company also owns Creole Trail pipeline, a 94-mile pipeline interconnecting the Sabine Pass LNG terminal with various interstate pipelines; and operates Corpus Christi pipeline, a 21.5-mile natural gas supply pipeline that interconnects the Corpus Christi LNG terminal with various interstate and intrastate natural gas pipelines.

