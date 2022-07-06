Pacific Global Investment Management Co. Sells 974 Shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMK)

Pacific Global Investment Management Co. cut its stake in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMK – Get Rating) by 2.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 37,506 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 974 shares during the period. Pacific Global Investment Management Co.’s holdings in The Liberty SiriusXM Group were worth $1,715,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in LSXMK. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 38.2% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 32,689 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,552,000 after buying an additional 9,028 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP acquired a new position in The Liberty SiriusXM Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $374,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in The Liberty SiriusXM Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. DNB Asset Management AS increased its stake in The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 41,098 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,090,000 after acquiring an additional 2,557 shares during the period. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue bought a new stake in The Liberty SiriusXM Group during the fourth quarter worth about $637,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LSXMK stock opened at $37.12 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.06, a PEG ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 1.14. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $39.00 and its 200 day moving average is $44.55. The Liberty SiriusXM Group has a 12 month low of $34.34 and a 12 month high of $56.19.

The Liberty SiriusXM Group ( NASDAQ:LSXMK Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 6th. The technology company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $2.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.13 billion. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Liberty SiriusXM Group will post 3.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Gamco Investors, Inc. Et Al bought 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 27th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $25.00 per share, for a total transaction of $50,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 12,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $300,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In the last three months, insiders acquired 14,000 shares of company stock valued at $378,850.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on LSXMK. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group from $57.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities initiated coverage on The Liberty SiriusXM Group in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $87.00 price objective on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $70.67.

The Liberty SiriusXM Group, through its subsidiaries, engages in the entertainment business in the United States and Canada. It features music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic, weather channels, podcast, and infotainment services through proprietary satellite radio systems, as well as streamed through applications for mobile and home devices, and other consumer electronic equipment.

