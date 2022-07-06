Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Get Rating) by 37.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 21,957 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,014 shares during the period. Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc.’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $1,732,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Karlinski Andrew C purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Glassman Wealth Services purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Nvwm LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Charter Oak Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $49,000.

Get Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:SCHD traded down $0.16 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $71.49. 20,562 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,479,659. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $75.13 and its 200-day moving average is $77.50. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a 12-month low of $69.86 and a 12-month high of $82.47.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.