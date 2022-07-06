Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc. Trims Stake in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) by 41.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,925 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,085 shares during the quarter. Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc.’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $987,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Mystic Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Coca-Cola in the 4th quarter worth about $444,000. TRH Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola by 11.7% in the 1st quarter. TRH Financial LLC now owns 143,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,907,000 after purchasing an additional 15,091 shares in the last quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 7,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $462,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Coca-Cola by 51.3% during the 4th quarter. Cornerstone Advisory LLC now owns 7,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $460,000 after acquiring an additional 2,630 shares during the period. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P boosted its holdings in Coca-Cola by 76.7% during the 1st quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P now owns 27,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,689,000 after acquiring an additional 11,825 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.51% of the company’s stock.
KO has been the subject of several analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Coca-Cola from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. HSBC upped their price target on Coca-Cola from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. StockNews.com raised Coca-Cola from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Coca-Cola from $68.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, DZ Bank lowered Coca-Cola from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $69.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $68.05.
KO stock traded up $0.24 on Wednesday, reaching $63.52. 170,211 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 15,484,861. The Coca-Cola Company has a one year low of $52.28 and a one year high of $67.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The company has a market cap of $275.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 0.55. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $63.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $61.89.
Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 25th. The company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.06. Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 41.84% and a net margin of 25.69%. The business had revenue of $10.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.83 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.55 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.47 EPS for the current year.
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th were paid a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.77%. Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio is 73.95%.
Coca-Cola Company Profile (Get Rating)
The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; flavored and enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plant-based beverages; tea and coffee; and energy drinks. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Coca-Cola (KO)
- Recession Resistant Grocery Outlet Holding Corp Quietly Sets New High
- It’s Not Too Late For These Undervalued Energy Stocks
- Three Cheap Stocks That Just Got Upgraded
- 3 Home Improvement Stocks That Can Renovate Your Portfolio
- Get Defensive With These Three Upgrades
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for Coca-Cola Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coca-Cola and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.