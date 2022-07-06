Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG) Shares Sold by Railway Pension Investments Ltd

Railway Pension Investments Ltd lowered its holdings in shares of Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG – Get Rating) by 18.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 44,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 9,700 shares during the period. Railway Pension Investments Ltd’s holdings in Packaging Co. of America were worth $6,869,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new position in Packaging Co. of America during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Packaging Co. of America during the first quarter worth about $38,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in Packaging Co. of America by 29.4% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 431 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton raised its position in Packaging Co. of America by 537.2% during the first quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 497 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 419 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new position in Packaging Co. of America during the fourth quarter worth about $80,000. Institutional investors own 91.01% of the company’s stock.

Get Packaging Co. of America alerts:

In other Packaging Co. of America news, CFO Robert P. Mundy sold 13,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.30, for a total transaction of $2,212,140.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 38,799 shares in the company, valued at $6,219,479.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Charles J. Carter sold 7,347 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.00, for a total transaction of $1,197,561.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 23,996 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,911,348. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Packaging Co. of America stock opened at $137.16 on Wednesday. Packaging Co. of America has a 1 year low of $124.78 and a 1 year high of $168.50. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $151.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $148.82. The company has a market cap of $12.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.02, a PEG ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a current ratio of 2.96.

Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 25th. The industrial products company reported $2.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.53 by $0.19. Packaging Co. of America had a net margin of 11.50% and a return on equity of 27.11%. The firm had revenue of $2.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.05 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.77 earnings per share. Packaging Co. of America’s revenue was up 18.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Packaging Co. of America will post 11.66 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.25 per share. This is an increase from Packaging Co. of America’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.65%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th. Packaging Co. of America’s payout ratio is currently 51.12%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on PKG shares. Argus lifted their price target on shares of Packaging Co. of America from $160.00 to $176.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Packaging Co. of America from $141.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 18th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Packaging Co. of America from $170.00 to $182.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Packaging Co. of America in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Packaging Co. of America from $163.00 to $144.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Packaging Co. of America has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $161.86.

Packaging Co. of America Profile (Get Rating)

Packaging Corporation of America manufactures and sells containerboard and corrugated packaging products in the United States. The company operates through Packaging and Paper segments. The Packaging segment offers various containerboard and corrugated packaging products, such as conventional shipping containers used to protect and transport manufactured goods; multi-color boxes and displays that help to merchandise the packaged product in retail locations; and honeycomb protective packaging products, as well as packaging for meat, fresh fruit and vegetables, processed food, beverages, and other industrial and consumer products.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Packaging Co. of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Packaging Co. of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.