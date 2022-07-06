PagerDuty, Inc. (NYSE:PD) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of PagerDuty, Inc. (NYSE:PD – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eleven research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $45.41.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on PD. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on PagerDuty from $47.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on PagerDuty from $49.00 to $32.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Monness Crespi & Hardt reduced their price objective on PagerDuty to $35.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Cowen reduced their price objective on PagerDuty to $40.00 in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on PagerDuty from $46.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st.

In other news, CEO Jennifer Tejada sold 68,182 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.17, for a total value of $2,125,232.94. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 897,974 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,989,849.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CRO Dave Justice sold 2,812 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.89, for a total transaction of $69,990.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now directly owns 453,676 shares in the company, valued at $11,291,995.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 188,760 shares of company stock worth $5,384,046. Company insiders own 8.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its holdings in PagerDuty by 2.0% in the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 18,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $628,000 after purchasing an additional 365 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in PagerDuty by 3.0% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 15,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $777,000 after acquiring an additional 451 shares during the period. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in PagerDuty by 6.0% during the first quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 9,483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $324,000 after acquiring an additional 535 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its holdings in PagerDuty by 65.4% during the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 557 shares during the period. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its holdings in PagerDuty by 5.7% during the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 13,844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $473,000 after acquiring an additional 748 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PagerDuty stock opened at $27.17 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.54, a current ratio of 2.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The firm has a market cap of $2.39 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.69 and a beta of 1.12. PagerDuty has a fifty-two week low of $21.72 and a fifty-two week high of $50.33. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $25.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.16.

PagerDuty (NYSE:PD – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, June 2nd. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $85.37 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $82.67 million. PagerDuty had a negative return on equity of 41.92% and a negative net margin of 38.83%. The business’s revenue was up 34.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.27) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that PagerDuty will post -1.25 earnings per share for the current year.

PagerDuty, Inc operates a digital operations management platform in the United States, Japan, and internationally. Its digital operations management platform collects data digital signals from virtually any software-enabled system or device, and leverage powerful machine learning to correlate, process, and predict opportunities and issues.

