Palomar Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLMR) Receives $80.80 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Palomar Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLMR – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $80.80.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Palomar from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $70.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. TheStreet raised Palomar from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, April 18th.

Shares of PLMR stock opened at $65.07 on Wednesday. Palomar has a twelve month low of $44.01 and a twelve month high of $97.18. The stock has a market cap of $1.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.73 and a beta of 0.18. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $60.08 and a 200 day moving average of $59.03.

Palomar ( NASDAQ:PLMR Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.06. Palomar had a net margin of 15.82% and a return on equity of 13.53%. The firm had revenue of $79.39 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $76.89 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.73 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Palomar will post 2.94 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO T Christopher Uchida sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.17, for a total transaction of $29,585.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 25,925 shares in the company, valued at $1,533,982.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 4.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in Palomar by 133.6% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 528 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 302 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Palomar during the fourth quarter worth about $50,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Palomar during the first quarter worth about $55,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Palomar by 172.0% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 693 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Palomar by 21.0% in the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 220 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.41% of the company’s stock.

Palomar Holdings, Inc, an insurance holding company, provides specialty property insurance to residential and commercial customers. The company offers personal and commercial specialty property insurance products, including residential and commercial earthquake, commercial all risk, specialty homeowners, inland marine, Hawaii hurricane, and residential flood, as well as other products, such as assumed reinsurance, commercial flood, real estate error and omission, and real estate investor products.

