Pathway Financial Advisors LLC Has $1.65 Million Holdings in American Century STOXX U.S. Quality Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:QGRO)

Pathway Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of American Century STOXX U.S. Quality Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:QGRO – Get Rating) by 15.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 24,220 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,273 shares during the quarter. American Century STOXX U.S. Quality Growth ETF accounts for about 0.6% of Pathway Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 27th largest position. Pathway Financial Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.70% of American Century STOXX U.S. Quality Growth ETF worth $1,647,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in QGRO. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in American Century STOXX U.S. Quality Growth ETF by 12.6% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 104,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,994,000 after purchasing an additional 11,669 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp grew its position in American Century STOXX U.S. Quality Growth ETF by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 251,131 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,295,000 after acquiring an additional 8,089 shares in the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. grew its position in American Century STOXX U.S. Quality Growth ETF by 133.6% in the fourth quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 10,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $805,000 after acquiring an additional 5,993 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in American Century STOXX U.S. Quality Growth ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $316,000. Finally, Oakworth Capital Inc. bought a new stake in American Century STOXX U.S. Quality Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $126,000.

Shares of American Century STOXX U.S. Quality Growth ETF stock traded up $0.18 on Wednesday, reaching $56.74. The stock had a trading volume of 8 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,637. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $58.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $65.02. American Century STOXX U.S. Quality Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $53.56 and a fifty-two week high of $79.77.

