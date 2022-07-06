Pathway Financial Advisors LLC Has $238,000 Stock Position in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Pathway Financial Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) by 4.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,831 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 89 shares during the quarter. Pathway Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $238,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TIAA FSB boosted its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 13.7% in the 4th quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 115,187 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $15,369,000 after acquiring an additional 13,835 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC acquired a new position in shares of International Business Machines in the 4th quarter worth approximately $6,798,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 12.9% in the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 117,880 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $15,756,000 after acquiring an additional 13,478 shares in the last quarter. Graypoint LLC boosted its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 47.9% in the 1st quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 3,471 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $451,000 after acquiring an additional 1,124 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp boosted its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 34,338 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,465,000 after acquiring an additional 2,027 shares in the last quarter. 55.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of International Business Machines stock traded up $0.27 on Wednesday, hitting $137.89. 26,156 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,658,862. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $136.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $132.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $124.02 billion, a PE ratio of 22.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.93. International Business Machines Co. has a one year low of $114.56 and a one year high of $146.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.44, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.87.

International Business Machines ( NYSE:IBM Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th. The technology company reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $14.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.84 billion. International Business Machines had a net margin of 8.21% and a return on equity of 42.14%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.77 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that International Business Machines Co. will post 9.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 10th were given a $1.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 9th. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.79%. This is a boost from International Business Machines’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.64. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio is currently 108.20%.

In related news, major shareholder Business Machine International sold 22,301,536 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.95, for a total value of $311,106,427.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 22,301,536 shares in the company, valued at approximately $311,106,427.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.04% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

IBM has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on International Business Machines in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $162.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Tigress Financial boosted their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $133.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $150.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $148.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $147.25.

International Business Machines Corporation provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through four business segments: Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing. The Software segment offers hybrid cloud platform and software solutions, such as Red Hat, an enterprise open-source solutions; software for business automation, AIOps and management, integration, and application servers; data and artificial intelligence solutions; and security software and services for threat, data, and identity.

