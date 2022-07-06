Pathway Financial Advisors LLC Has $418,000 Stake in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

Pathway Financial Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Rating) by 5.4% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 869 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 50 shares during the quarter. Pathway Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Intuit were worth $418,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Intuit by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,129,120 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $16,163,554,000 after purchasing an additional 1,664,393 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in Intuit by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,529,236 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $7,415,835,000 after purchasing an additional 652,399 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Intuit by 7.3% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,922,658 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,158,032,000 after purchasing an additional 336,690 shares during the period. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. grew its position in Intuit by 933,957.5% in the 4th quarter. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. now owns 3,801,614 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,445,274,000 after purchasing an additional 3,801,207 shares during the period. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. grew its position in Intuit by 8.6% in the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 3,720,073 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,392,825,000 after purchasing an additional 295,602 shares during the period. 83.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Intuit news, EVP James Alexander Chriss sold 984 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $386.29, for a total transaction of $380,109.36. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 343 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $132,497.47. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Laura A. Fennell sold 10,000 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $392.39, for a total value of $3,923,900.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,717 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,268,263.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 12,774 shares of company stock valued at $5,002,772. 3.27% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms recently issued reports on INTU. Edward Jones raised shares of Intuit from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Intuit from $600.00 to $500.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. Barclays dropped their price objective on Intuit from $585.00 to $480.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on Intuit to $476.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Intuit from $550.00 to $475.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $562.56.

Shares of Intuit stock traded down $0.77 on Wednesday, reaching $399.45. The company had a trading volume of 6,155 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,603,275. The firm has a market cap of $112.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.38, a P/E/G ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.63. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $392.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $473.65. Intuit Inc. has a 1 year low of $339.36 and a 1 year high of $716.86.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 24th. The software maker reported $7.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.58 by $0.07. Intuit had a return on equity of 20.77% and a net margin of 19.44%. The firm had revenue of $5.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.51 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $5.45 EPS. Intuit’s quarterly revenue was up 35.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Intuit Inc. will post 8.21 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 18th. Investors of record on Monday, July 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 8th. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.84%.

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProConnect.

