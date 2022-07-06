Pathway Financial Advisors LLC Invests $111,000 in American Well Co. (NYSE:AMWL)

Pathway Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of American Well Co. (NYSE:AMWL – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 26,281 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $111,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Gagnon Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Well during the 4th quarter worth approximately $62,000. Gagnon Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in American Well in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in American Well in the first quarter valued at approximately $42,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc acquired a new stake in American Well in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in American Well in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.75% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Ido Schoenberg sold 40,720 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.58, for a total transaction of $145,777.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,509,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,984,296.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CTO Serkan Kutan sold 19,575 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.58, for a total transaction of $70,078.50. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 703,980 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,520,248.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 370,736 shares of company stock valued at $1,516,577. Insiders own 14.68% of the company’s stock.

AMWL has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Guggenheim initiated coverage on shares of American Well in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $6.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of American Well from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, American Well currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $9.00.

AMWL traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $4.63. The company had a trading volume of 16,552 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,522,779. American Well Co. has a 52 week low of $2.52 and a 52 week high of $12.45. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $3.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.15.

American Well (NYSE:AMWL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.04). American Well had a negative net margin of 79.91% and a negative return on equity of 16.72%. The company had revenue of $64.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $64.94 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.16) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that American Well Co. will post -0.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

American Well Corporation operates as a telehealth software company that enables digital delivery of care for healthcare. The company products offer urgent care; scheduled visits; acute behavioral health; telestroke; pediatrics; retail health, school health, and home settings. Its application offers urgent care; pediatrics; therapy; menopause nutrition; end-stage renal disease and dialysis; dermatology care; behavioral health therapy; and musculoskeletal care.

