PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) Shares Acquired by Douglas Lane & Associates LLC

Douglas Lane & Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) by 8.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 480,974 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 35,485 shares during the quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC’s holdings in PayPal were worth $55,625,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Acropolis Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of PayPal by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Acropolis Investment Management LLC now owns 2,928 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $552,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the period. Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in PayPal by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,611 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,246,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the period. First Bank & Trust grew its position in PayPal by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 7,151 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,349,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the period. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in PayPal by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,178 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $411,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. Finally, Wendell David Associates Inc. grew its position in PayPal by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Wendell David Associates Inc. now owns 4,788 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $903,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.90% of the company’s stock.

Get PayPal alerts:

PYPL stock opened at $74.40 on Wednesday. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $67.58 and a 52-week high of $310.16. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $79.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $114.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $86.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.44.

PayPal ( NASDAQ:PYPL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The credit services provider reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by ($0.04). PayPal had a net margin of 13.87% and a return on equity of 17.90%. The firm had revenue of $6.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.41 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.91 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 2.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of PayPal from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of PayPal from $180.00 to $118.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of PayPal from $205.00 to $175.00 in a report on Friday, April 1st. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of PayPal in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of PayPal in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $144.00 price target on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and thirty have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $152.44.

In related news, Director Enrique Lores acquired 1,100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 4th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $88.13 per share, with a total value of $96,943.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $461,360.55. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Peggy Alford sold 14,767 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.32, for a total transaction of $1,259,920.44. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 39,891 shares in the company, valued at $3,403,500.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.13% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About PayPal (Get Rating)

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It provides payment solutions under the PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, Zettle, Hyperwallet, Honey, and Paidy names. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments in approximately 200 markets and in approximately 100 currencies, withdraw funds to their bank accounts in 56 currencies, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in 25 currencies.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for PayPal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PayPal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.