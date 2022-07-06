PC Connection (NASDAQ:CNXN) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of PC Connection (NASDAQ:CNXN – Get Rating) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Sunday morning.

Shares of CNXN opened at $43.91 on Friday. PC Connection has a 12 month low of $40.08 and a 12 month high of $54.79. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $45.50 and its 200-day moving average is $47.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.15 billion, a PE ratio of 14.16 and a beta of 0.63.

PC Connection (NASDAQ:CNXN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $788.34 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $728.25 million. PC Connection had a net margin of 2.68% and a return on equity of 11.90%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.39 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that PC Connection will post 3.2 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Chairman Patricia Gallup sold 2,700 shares of PC Connection stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.65, for a total transaction of $142,155.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 7,165,345 shares in the company, valued at $377,255,414.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Insiders sold 30,684 shares of company stock worth $1,435,276 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 57.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CNXN. Covestor Ltd increased its stake in PC Connection by 2,189.7% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 854 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of PC Connection by 120.6% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 2,857 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,000 after acquiring an additional 1,562 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of PC Connection during the first quarter worth about $172,000. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System bought a new stake in shares of PC Connection during the first quarter worth about $231,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in PC Connection during the first quarter worth about $242,000. 41.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PC Connection, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of information technology (IT) solutions. The company operates through three segments: Business Solutions, Enterprise Solutions, and Public Sector Solutions. It offers IT products, such as computer systems, software and peripheral equipment, networking communications, and other products and accessories.

