Pendal Group Ltd Acquires 602 Shares of Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD)

Pendal Group Ltd boosted its holdings in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 66,394 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 602 shares during the period. Pendal Group Ltd’s holdings in Prologis were worth $10,721,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. bought a new position in Prologis during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. American National Bank bought a new position in Prologis during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. William Allan LLC bought a new position in Prologis during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. M&R Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Prologis by 245.1% during the 1st quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 176 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the period. Finally, Lee Financial Co bought a new position in Prologis during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.53% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on PLD. BTIG Research increased their target price on Prologis from $161.00 to $193.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Raymond James increased their target price on Prologis from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 25th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on Prologis from $174.00 to $146.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Prologis from $184.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Monday, June 6th. Finally, Evercore ISI set a $149.00 price objective on Prologis in a research note on Monday, June 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $172.54.

Shares of PLD opened at $121.43 on Wednesday. Prologis, Inc. has a 1 year low of $106.46 and a 1 year high of $174.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.59. The company has a market capitalization of $89.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.85. The business has a 50-day moving average of $126.60 and a 200-day moving average of $146.11.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.99. The business had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.09 billion. Prologis had a return on equity of 9.98% and a net margin of 77.08%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.97 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Prologis, Inc. will post 5.16 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 16th were issued a $0.79 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 15th. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.60%. Prologis’s payout ratio is currently 63.33%.

In other Prologis news, Director Avid Modjtabai acquired 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 20th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $118.65 per share, with a total value of $1,779,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 15,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,779,750. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Irving F. Lyons III sold 44,385 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.60, for a total value of $7,305,771.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 22,431 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,692,142.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. As of December 31, 2020, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 984 million square feet (91 million square meters) in 19 countries.

