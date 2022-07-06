Pendal Group Ltd Buys 35,571 Shares of Thomson Reuters Co. (NYSE:TRI)

Pendal Group Ltd boosted its stake in Thomson Reuters Co. (NYSE:TRI – Get Rating) (TSE:TRI) by 437.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 43,699 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 35,571 shares during the period. Pendal Group Ltd’s holdings in Thomson Reuters were worth $4,756,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Allworth Financial LP increased its position in Thomson Reuters by 109.8% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 256 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares during the period. Pacifica Partners Inc. increased its position in Thomson Reuters by 33.4% in the 1st quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 599 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in Thomson Reuters in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in Thomson Reuters by 24.6% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 658 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the period. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Thomson Reuters in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $78,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.17% of the company’s stock.

Thomson Reuters stock opened at $103.87 on Wednesday. Thomson Reuters Co. has a 1-year low of $91.55 and a 1-year high of $123.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 0.53. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $98.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $104.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Thomson Reuters ( NYSE:TRI Get Rating ) (TSE:TRI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The business services provider reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.02. Thomson Reuters had a net margin of 25.77% and a return on equity of 6.83%. The firm had revenue of $1.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.66 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.58 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Thomson Reuters Co. will post 2.45 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 26th were paid a $0.445 dividend. This represents a $1.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 25th. Thomson Reuters’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.98%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on TRI. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Thomson Reuters from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Thomson Reuters in a research report on Friday, March 11th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Thomson Reuters from $125.00 to $115.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Finally, CIBC upgraded shares of Thomson Reuters from a “neutral” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $131.88.

Thomson Reuters Corporation provides business information services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in five segments: Legal Professionals, Corporates, Tax & Accounting Professionals, Reuters News, and Global Print. The Legal Professionals segment offers research and workflow products focusing on legal research and integrated legal workflow solutions that combine content, tools, and analytics to law firms and governments.

