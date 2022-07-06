Pendal Group Ltd Buys 88,175 Shares of Nomad Foods Limited (NYSE:NOMD)

Pendal Group Ltd raised its stake in Nomad Foods Limited (NYSE:NOMD – Get Rating) by 11.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 857,450 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 88,175 shares during the period. Pendal Group Ltd owned approximately 0.50% of Nomad Foods worth $19,361,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in Nomad Foods in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nomad Foods in the 4th quarter worth about $50,000. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of Nomad Foods by 9.2% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 4,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,000 after buying an additional 402 shares during the last quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nomad Foods in the 4th quarter worth about $188,000. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nomad Foods in the 4th quarter worth about $204,000. Institutional investors own 78.08% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on NOMD shares. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on shares of Nomad Foods from $33.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of Nomad Foods from $29.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. BTIG Research reduced their target price on shares of Nomad Foods from $32.00 to $25.00 in a report on Friday, May 13th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Nomad Foods in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Nomad Foods from $25.00 to $26.00 in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Nomad Foods presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $27.25.

Shares of NYSE:NOMD opened at $20.05 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.30 and a beta of 0.70. Nomad Foods Limited has a 12 month low of $17.30 and a 12 month high of $28.92. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $19.82 and its 200 day moving average is $22.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94.

Nomad Foods (NYSE:NOMD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $822.35 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $772.74 million. Nomad Foods had a net margin of 7.16% and a return on equity of 11.55%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.56 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Nomad Foods Limited will post 1.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Nomad Foods Limited manufactures, markets, and distributes frozen food products in the United Kingdom, Italy, Germany, France, Sweden, Austria, Norway, Spain, and rest of Europe. The company offers fish products, including fish fingers, coated fish, and natural fish; vegetables, such as peas and spinach; and poultry and meat products comprising nuggets, grills, and burgers.

