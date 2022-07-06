Pendal Group Ltd Cuts Stake in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Pendal Group Ltd reduced its stake in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) by 2.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,711 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after selling 183 shares during the quarter. Pendal Group Ltd’s holdings in Tesla were worth $7,231,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Paragon Capital Management Ltd purchased a new stake in Tesla during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Tesla by 766.7% during the fourth quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 26 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new stake in Tesla during the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Tesla during the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Tesla during the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. 40.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:TSLA opened at $699.20 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $724.64 billion, a PE ratio of 94.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 2.11. Tesla, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $620.46 and a fifty-two week high of $1,243.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.35. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $738.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $883.57.

Tesla ( NASDAQ:TSLA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The electric vehicle producer reported $2.86 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $1.22. Tesla had a return on equity of 28.11% and a net margin of 13.51%. The company had revenue of $18.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.84 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.39 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 80.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Tesla, Inc. will post 10.17 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on TSLA shares. Cowen decreased their price target on Tesla from $790.00 to $700.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Tesla from $1,300.00 to $1,200.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Tesla from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $1,175.00 to $1,100.00 in a research report on Monday, June 13th. Wedbush decreased their price target on Tesla from $1,400.00 to $1,000.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Tesla from $1,125.00 to $1,000.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 24th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $883.65.

In related news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $899.42, for a total value of $3,147,970.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 20,138 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,112,519.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Elon Musk sold 345,601 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $898.00, for a total value of $310,349,698.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 168,193,251 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $151,037,539,398. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 415,369 shares of company stock valued at $366,718,672 in the last ninety days. 25.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits.

