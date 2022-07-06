Pendal Group Ltd Has $16.29 Million Stock Holdings in Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME)

Pendal Group Ltd grew its position in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME – Get Rating) by 25.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,344,694 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 680,726 shares during the quarter. Pendal Group Ltd owned about 0.20% of Tencent Music Entertainment Group worth $16,289,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 74.5% during the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 5,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 2,536 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 294.8% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 8,251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 6,161 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Tencent Music Entertainment Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $72,000. Ground Swell Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $72,000. Finally, Bridgefront Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $72,000.

NYSE:TME opened at $5.35 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.28, a current ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Tencent Music Entertainment Group has a 1 year low of $2.95 and a 1 year high of $14.54. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.36 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.13.

Tencent Music Entertainment Group ( NYSE:TME Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 16th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.48. Tencent Music Entertainment Group had a return on equity of 6.21% and a net margin of 9.01%. The business had revenue of $6.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.65 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.09 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Tencent Music Entertainment Group will post 0.23 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on TME. HSBC cut their target price on Tencent Music Entertainment Group from $5.10 to $3.90 in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Tencent Music Entertainment Group in a report on Sunday, April 10th. They set a “sell” rating and a $5.60 price target for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Tencent Music Entertainment Group from $6.00 to $3.50 in a report on Monday, March 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Tencent Music Entertainment Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.04.

Tencent Music Entertainment Group operates online music entertainment platforms to provide music streaming, online karaoke, and live streaming services in the People's Republic of China. It offers QQ Music, Kugou Music, and Kuwo Music that enable users to discover and listen to music in personalized ways; and WeSing, which enables users to have fun by singing and interacting with friends, sharing their singing performances with friends, and discovering songs that others have sung.

