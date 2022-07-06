Pendal Group Ltd Increases Position in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

Pendal Group Ltd raised its position in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Get Rating) by 9.8% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 16,317 shares of the investment management company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,460 shares during the period. Pendal Group Ltd’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $5,386,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of GS. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. acquired a new stake in The Goldman Sachs Group during the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in The Goldman Sachs Group during the 4th quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Addison Advisors LLC boosted its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group by 2,475.0% during the 4th quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 103 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.42% of the company’s stock.

GS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group to $430.00 in a research note on Monday. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $430.00 to $410.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 1st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Bank of America upgraded shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $360.00 to $380.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $420.00 to $380.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 1st. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $430.43.

GS opened at $297.20 on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $278.15 and a 1-year high of $426.16. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $102.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.77, a P/E/G ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.39. The business has a 50 day moving average of $305.86 and a 200-day moving average of $335.19.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 14th. The investment management company reported $10.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $8.61 by $2.15. The Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 19.08% and a net margin of 31.21%. The firm had revenue of $12.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.76 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $18.60 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 26.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 36.44 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 1st were given a $2.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 31st. This represents a $8.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.69%. The Goldman Sachs Group’s payout ratio is 15.53%.

In related news, Director Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 451,401 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.48, for a total transaction of $9,244,692.48. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,996,137 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,880,885.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO David M. Solomon sold 9,768 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $334.57, for a total value of $3,268,079.76. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 96,467 shares in the company, valued at $32,274,964.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 1,330,390 shares of company stock valued at $28,952,332. Corporate insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides a range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through four segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management.

