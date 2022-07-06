Pendal Group Ltd Purchases 52,080 Shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM)

Pendal Group Ltd lifted its position in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM – Get Rating) (TSE:CM) by 211.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 76,692 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 52,080 shares during the quarter. Pendal Group Ltd’s holdings in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce were worth $9,340,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CM. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce in the fourth quarter valued at about $478,882,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its stake in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 106.1% in the fourth quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 2,348,572 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $273,973,000 after purchasing an additional 1,209,040 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 314.0% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,480,375 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $172,553,000 after purchasing an additional 1,122,833 shares during the last quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp grew its stake in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 64.1% in the fourth quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 2,106,843 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $245,936,000 after purchasing an additional 822,964 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 11.9% in the fourth quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 5,100,959 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $595,146,000 after purchasing an additional 541,933 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.66% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on CM. National Bankshares lifted their target price on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$83.50 to C$84.00 in a research note on Friday, May 27th. StockNews.com cut Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 7th. TD Securities dropped their target price on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$82.00 to C$78.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce in a research note on Friday, May 20th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $80.00 target price on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$85.00 to C$83.00 in a research note on Friday, May 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $83.71.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce stock opened at $47.84 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $53.79 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $58.88. The company has a market cap of $43.18 billion, a PE ratio of 8.51, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.04. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce has a fifty-two week low of $46.87 and a fifty-two week high of $66.24.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM – Get Rating) (TSE:CM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The bank reported $1.77 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.92 by ($1.15). The firm had revenue of $5.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.32 billion. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce had a net margin of 26.74% and a return on equity of 16.24%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.85 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce will post 5.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 28th will be issued a $0.645 dividend. This represents a $2.58 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 27th. This is a boost from Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s payout ratio is 46.62%.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce, a diversified financial institution, provides various financial products and services to personal, business, public sector, and institutional clients in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through four strategic business units: Canadian Personal and Business Banking; Canadian Commercial Banking and Wealth Management; U.S.

