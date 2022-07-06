Pendal Group Ltd Purchases Shares of 910,428 Afya Limited (NASDAQ:AFYA)

Pendal Group Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Afya Limited (NASDAQ:AFYA – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 910,428 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,120,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Softbank Group Corp boosted its position in Afya by 1,391.8% during the fourth quarter. Softbank Group Corp now owns 2,433,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,228,000 after buying an additional 2,270,208 shares during the period. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. raised its stake in Afya by 351.0% in the fourth quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 911,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,824,000 after buying an additional 709,230 shares in the last quarter. abrdn plc raised its stake in Afya by 10.2% in the fourth quarter. abrdn plc now owns 899,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,135,000 after buying an additional 83,440 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in Afya by 5,496.0% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 136,542 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,145,000 after buying an additional 134,102 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TimesSquare Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Afya by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 900,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,145,000 after buying an additional 30,200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.03% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:AFYA opened at $9.65 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $11.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.08. Afya Limited has a 52 week low of $9.36 and a 52 week high of $27.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The stock has a market cap of $888.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.30, a PEG ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 1.15.

Afya ( NASDAQ:AFYA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 23rd. The company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.01. Afya had a net margin of 13.03% and a return on equity of 8.07%. The firm had revenue of $108.36 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $111.84 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.21 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Afya Limited will post 1.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Afya from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $18.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Friday, April 8th.

Afya Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as a medical education group in Brazil. It offers educational products and services, including medical schools, medical residency preparatory courses, graduate courses, and other programs to lifelong medical learners enrolled across its distribution network, as well as to third-party medical schools.

