Pendal Group Ltd Raises Holdings in Shaw Communications Inc. (NYSE:SJR)

Pendal Group Ltd grew its position in shares of Shaw Communications Inc. (NYSE:SJR – Get Rating) (TSE:SJR.B) by 787.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 206,098 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 182,884 shares during the period. Pendal Group Ltd’s holdings in Shaw Communications were worth $6,396,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of SJR. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in shares of Shaw Communications by 23.0% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 44,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,303,000 after buying an additional 8,385 shares during the last quarter. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Shaw Communications during the 4th quarter worth about $638,000. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in Shaw Communications during the 4th quarter worth about $21,545,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in Shaw Communications by 8.4% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 14,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $441,000 after purchasing an additional 1,130 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Americana Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Shaw Communications by 49.8% during the 4th quarter. Americana Partners LLC now owns 21,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $667,000 after purchasing an additional 7,310 shares in the last quarter. 56.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:SJR opened at $29.31 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $28.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.49. Shaw Communications Inc. has a twelve month low of $25.63 and a twelve month high of $31.60. The stock has a market cap of $13.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.87 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

Shaw Communications ( NYSE:SJR Get Rating ) (TSE:SJR.B) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 30th. The company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.36 billion. Shaw Communications had a return on equity of 13.83% and a net margin of 15.50%. The company’s revenue was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.70 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Shaw Communications Inc. will post 1.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 15th will be given a dividend of $0.0767 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 14th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.14%. Shaw Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 70.15%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on SJR shares. Canaccord Genuity Group raised Shaw Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. Scotiabank reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on shares of Shaw Communications in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. StockNews.com raised Shaw Communications from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. National Bank Financial raised Shaw Communications from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group raised Shaw Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Shaw Communications presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.67.

Shaw Communications Inc operates as a connectivity company in North America. The company operates through Wireline and Wireless segments. The company's Wireline segment provides cable telecommunications services, including video, Internet, WiFi, phone, satellite video, and data networking through a national fibre-optic backbone network to Canadian consumers, North American businesses, and public-sector entities.

