Pendal Group Ltd Sells 3,750 Shares of Enstar Group Limited (NASDAQ:ESGR)

Pendal Group Ltd lowered its stake in Enstar Group Limited (NASDAQ:ESGR – Get Rating) by 5.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 66,567 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 3,750 shares during the quarter. Pendal Group Ltd’s holdings in Enstar Group were worth $17,384,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ESGR. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in Enstar Group by 12.3% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 20,245 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $4,752,000 after purchasing an additional 2,218 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of Enstar Group by 8.0% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,407 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,504,000 after buying an additional 477 shares during the period. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new position in shares of Enstar Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,796,000. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Enstar Group by 66.5% during the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 17,897 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $4,201,000 after buying an additional 7,148 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Enstar Group by 520.6% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 14,610 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,429,000 after buying an additional 12,256 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.07% of the company’s stock.

In other Enstar Group news, Director Stone Point Capital Llc sold 89,790 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.74, for a total value of $19,999,824.60. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,546,196 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $344,399,697.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 9.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ESGR stock opened at $211.73 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $223.75 and its 200 day moving average is $248.03. Enstar Group Limited has a twelve month low of $203.38 and a twelve month high of $286.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Enstar Group (NASDAQ:ESGR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The insurance provider reported ($4.40) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $128.00 million during the quarter.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on ESGR shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Enstar Group in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet cut Enstar Group from a “b+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 19th.

Enstar Group Limited acquires and manages insurance and reinsurance companies, and portfolios of insurance and reinsurance business in run-off. It engages in the run-off property and casualty, and other non-life lines insurance businesses. The company also provides consulting services, including claims inspection, claims validation, reinsurance asset collection, syndicate management, and IT consulting services to the insurance and reinsurance industry.

