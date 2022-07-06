Pendal Group Ltd Sells 55 Shares of Markel Co. (NYSE:MKL)

Pendal Group Ltd reduced its position in shares of Markel Co. (NYSE:MKL – Get Rating) by 2.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,623 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 55 shares during the quarter. Pendal Group Ltd’s holdings in Markel were worth $3,870,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MKL. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new stake in Markel in the first quarter worth $32,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Markel by 285.7% during the fourth quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 27 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the period. CWM LLC bought a new stake in Markel during the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in Markel during the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Markel during the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.07% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Markel in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Truist Financial raised their price target on Markel from $1,400.00 to $1,500.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Markel in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1,525.00.

Markel stock opened at $1,295.77 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Markel Co. has a 52 week low of $1,175.35 and a 52 week high of $1,519.24. The company has a market capitalization of $17.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.13 and a beta of 0.74. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $1,332.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $1,324.35.

Markel (NYSE:MKL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The insurance provider reported $11.33 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $16.79 by ($5.46). The business had revenue of $2.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.75 billion. Markel had a net margin of 14.33% and a return on equity of 6.30%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $10.12 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Markel Co. will post 72.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director A. Lynne Puckett acquired 78 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of $1,319.71 per share, with a total value of $102,937.38. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 603 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $795,785.13. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Thomas Sinnickson Gayner acquired 50 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 9th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $1,306.00 per share, for a total transaction of $65,300.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 42,027 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $54,887,262. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased 208 shares of company stock valued at $272,649 over the last quarter. 1.74% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Markel Corporation, a diverse financial holding company, markets and underwrites specialty insurance products in the United States, Bermuda, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Canada, the Asia Pacific, and the Middle East. Its Insurance segment offers general and professional liability, personal lines, marine and energy, specialty programs, and workers' compensation insurance products; and property coverages that include fire, allied lines, and other specialized property coverages, including catastrophe-exposed property risks, such as earthquake and wind.

