PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT) Short Interest Update

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,670,000 shares, an increase of 19.2% from the May 31st total of 3,080,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,410,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.6 days. Currently, 4.0% of the company’s stock are sold short.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. B. Riley reduced their price objective on PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from $21.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. JMP Securities decreased their target price on PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from $22.00 to $18.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. StockNews.com cut PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. Finally, Jonestrading dropped their price target on PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from $18.50 to $18.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $18.03.

Get PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust alerts:

Shares of PMT stock traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $14.56. 31,839 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,673,118. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.08. The company has a current ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust has a 52-week low of $11.64 and a 52-week high of $21.11.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 14th will be given a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 12.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 13th. PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -257.53%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PMT. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust in the 3rd quarter worth $36,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust during the 1st quarter valued at about $62,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 1,116.7% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,650 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 3,350 shares in the last quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC boosted its stake in shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 119.9% during the 1st quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 5,198 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 2,834 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 181.1% during the 1st quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,340 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 3,440 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.77% of the company’s stock.

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust Company Profile (Get Rating)

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust, a specialty finance company, primarily invests in mortgage-related assets in the United States. The company's Credit Sensitive Strategies segment invests in credit risk transfer (CRT) agreements, CRT securities, distressed loans, real estate, and non-agency subordinated bonds.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.