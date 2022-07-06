Pensionfund DSM Netherlands Cuts Position in Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA)

Pensionfund DSM Netherlands lessened its holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA – Get Rating) by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,540 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the period. Mid-America Apartment Communities comprises about 2.0% of Pensionfund DSM Netherlands’ portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Pensionfund DSM Netherlands’ holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities were worth $3,238,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities in the 4th quarter worth about $656,403,000. PGGM Investments boosted its holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 865.4% in the 4th quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 2,313,922 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $530,906,000 after buying an additional 2,074,236 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,596,863 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,890,225,000 after buying an additional 807,830 shares during the last quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. boosted its holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 532.4% in the 1st quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 727,368 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $152,347,000 after buying an additional 612,352 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Centersquare Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 76.9% in the 1st quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 1,347,471 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $282,228,000 after buying an additional 585,804 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.06% of the company’s stock.

In other Mid-America Apartment Communities news, COO Thomas L. Grimes, Jr. sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.50, for a total value of $4,050,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 44,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,109,057.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 1.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MAA stock traded up $0.14 on Wednesday, reaching $171.98. 7,681 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 607,248. The company has a current ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $176.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $199.01. The company has a market capitalization of $19.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.73, a PEG ratio of 10.68 and a beta of 0.73. Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. has a twelve month low of $158.85 and a twelve month high of $231.63.

Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.13. Mid-America Apartment Communities had a net margin of 32.66% and a return on equity of 9.77%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.64 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. will post 8.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 25th. Investors of record on Friday, July 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 14th. This represents a yield of 2.85%. Mid-America Apartment Communities’s dividend payout ratio is currently 84.30%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on MAA. BTIG Research began coverage on Mid-America Apartment Communities in a report on Monday, May 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $225.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on Mid-America Apartment Communities in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $221.00 to $178.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 27th. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $205.00 to $188.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 24th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities to $200.00 in a research report on Monday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $205.31.

MAA, an S&P 500 company, is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, focused on delivering full-cycle and superior investment performance for shareholders through the ownership, management, acquisition, development and redevelopment of quality apartment communities in the Southeast, Southwest, and Mid-Atlantic regions of the United States.

