Pensionfund DSM Netherlands Has $1.58 Million Stock Holdings in Cousins Properties Incorporated (NYSE:CUZ)

Pensionfund DSM Netherlands trimmed its stake in Cousins Properties Incorporated (NYSE:CUZ – Get Rating) by 16.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 53,977 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 11,000 shares during the quarter. Pensionfund DSM Netherlands’ holdings in Cousins Properties were worth $1,578,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of CUZ. APG Asset Management US Inc. grew its holdings in Cousins Properties by 112.1% in the first quarter. APG Asset Management US Inc. now owns 7,135,831 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $287,503,000 after purchasing an additional 3,772,231 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Cousins Properties by 14.1% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,217,746 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $331,093,000 after buying an additional 1,015,078 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Cousins Properties by 6.5% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 11,800,756 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $475,453,000 after buying an additional 720,128 shares during the last quarter. Nuance Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cousins Properties by 45.4% during the first quarter. Nuance Investments LLC now owns 2,276,343 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $91,714,000 after buying an additional 711,199 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Cousins Properties by 89.6% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 771,278 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $31,075,000 after buying an additional 364,546 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.47% of the company’s stock.

CUZ has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Cousins Properties from $45.00 to $33.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 1st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Cousins Properties in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Cousins Properties from $38.00 to $33.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 30th. TheStreet cut shares of Cousins Properties from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Cousins Properties in a report on Thursday, June 30th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.25.

Cousins Properties stock traded down $0.34 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $29.23. 6,848 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 929,453. Cousins Properties Incorporated has a 52-week low of $28.37 and a 52-week high of $42.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 1.06. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $32.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $37.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Cousins Properties (NYSE:CUZ – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.67 by ($0.48). The firm had revenue of $186.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $184.82 million. Cousins Properties had a return on equity of 6.12% and a net margin of 36.88%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.69 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Cousins Properties Incorporated will post 2.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 6th will be given a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.38%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 5th. Cousins Properties’s dividend payout ratio is 68.82%.

Cousins Properties is a fully integrated, self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT). The Company, based in Atlanta, GA and acting through its operating partnership, Cousins Properties LP, primarily invests in Class A office towers located in high-growth Sun Belt markets. Founded in 1958, Cousins creates shareholder value through its extensive expertise in the development, acquisition, leasing and management of high-quality real estate assets.

