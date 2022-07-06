Pensionfund DSM Netherlands Raises Position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE)

Pensionfund DSM Netherlands lifted its stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE – Get Rating) by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 17,700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the quarter. Alexandria Real Estate Equities comprises approximately 1.6% of Pensionfund DSM Netherlands’ portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Pensionfund DSM Netherlands’ holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities were worth $2,567,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ARE. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in the fourth quarter worth about $3,007,227,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 45.6% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,417,362 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $888,995,000 after buying an additional 1,383,240 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 13.6% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,367,269 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,097,960,000 after buying an additional 1,238,751 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 4.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,897,323 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,010,585,000 after buying an additional 1,114,118 shares during the period. Finally, Parnassus Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 41.1% in the first quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 3,459,409 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $696,206,000 after acquiring an additional 1,008,054 shares in the last quarter. 94.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Alexandria Real Estate Equities news, major shareholder Real Estate Equitie Alexandria acquired 3,500,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 27th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $1.00 per share, with a total value of $3,500,000.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 4,555,077 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,555,077. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Jackie B. Clem sold 1,865 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.55, for a total value of $353,510.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 24,039 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,556,592.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.96% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

ARE has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. TheStreet cut Alexandria Real Estate Equities from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, March 11th. StockNews.com cut Alexandria Real Estate Equities from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Mizuho cut their price target on Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $219.00 to $172.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $140.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $166.17.

NYSE ARE traded up $0.96 on Wednesday, hitting $150.28. 9,317 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,341,144. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $157.61 and a 200 day moving average of $184.28. Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. has a twelve month low of $130.00 and a twelve month high of $224.95. The company has a market capitalization of $24.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a current ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities (NYSE:ARE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 25th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.96) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.75 by ($1.71). The firm had revenue of $615.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $595.35 million. Alexandria Real Estate Equities had a net margin of 18.30% and a return on equity of 2.28%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 28.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.91 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. will post 8.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $1.18 per share. This represents a $4.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.14%. This is a boost from Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.15. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 29th. Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s dividend payout ratio is presently 169.18%.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc (NYSE:ARE), an S&P 500<sup>®</sup> urban office real estate investment trust ("REIT"), is the first, longest-tenured, and pioneering owner, operator, and developer uniquely focused on collaborative life science, technology, and agtech campuses in AAA innovation cluster locations, with a total market capitalization of $31.9 billion as of December 31, 2020, and an asset base in North America of 49.7 million square feet ("SF").

