Pensionfund DSM Netherlands Sells 30,000 Shares of Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC)

Pensionfund DSM Netherlands decreased its position in shares of Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC – Get Rating) by 32.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 63,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 30,000 shares during the period. Pensionfund DSM Netherlands’ holdings in Physicians Realty Trust were worth $1,099,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in Physicians Realty Trust by 27.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,558,053 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $27,330,000 after acquiring an additional 331,680 shares during the period. Nomura Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Physicians Realty Trust during the 1st quarter worth approximately $76,947,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Physicians Realty Trust by 55.6% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 87,710 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,538,000 after acquiring an additional 31,328 shares during the period. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. bought a new stake in Physicians Realty Trust during the 1st quarter worth approximately $678,000. Finally, Shay Capital LLC bought a new stake in Physicians Realty Trust during the 1st quarter worth approximately $439,000. Institutional investors own 87.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DOC stock traded down $0.03 on Wednesday, reaching $17.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 55,827 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,413,758. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.67. Physicians Realty Trust has a 1 year low of $16.07 and a 1 year high of $19.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The company has a market capitalization of $3.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.80.

Physicians Realty Trust ( NYSE:DOC Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by ($0.22). Physicians Realty Trust had a net margin of 16.82% and a return on equity of 2.78%. The business had revenue of $130.39 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $126.51 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.27 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Physicians Realty Trust will post 1.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 19th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.38%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 1st. Physicians Realty Trust’s payout ratio is 255.56%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America cut shares of Physicians Realty Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Physicians Realty Trust in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Physicians Realty Trust from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. TheStreet cut shares of Physicians Realty Trust from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on shares of Physicians Realty Trust from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.17.

In other news, Director Pamela Shelley-Kessler acquired 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $16.81 per share, with a total value of $50,430.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $50,430. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.89% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Physicians Realty Trust is a self-managed healthcare real estate company organized to acquire, selectively develop, own and manage healthcare properties that are leased to physicians, hospitals and healthcare delivery systems. The Company invests in real estate that is integral to providing high quality healthcare.

