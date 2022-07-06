Pensionfund DSM Netherlands Sells 7,000 Shares of Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR)

Pensionfund DSM Netherlands cut its holdings in shares of Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR – Get Rating) by 8.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 76,679 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 7,000 shares during the period. Ventas accounts for approximately 2.5% of Pensionfund DSM Netherlands’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Pensionfund DSM Netherlands’ holdings in Ventas were worth $3,944,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in VTR. DNB Asset Management AS boosted its holdings in Ventas by 9.8% in the fourth quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 75,010 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,835,000 after purchasing an additional 6,724 shares during the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank boosted its stake in shares of Ventas by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 5,519 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $282,000 after acquiring an additional 357 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its stake in shares of Ventas by 8.8% during the 4th quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 7,706 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $394,000 after acquiring an additional 623 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Ventas by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 25,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,278,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Trust Services LTA purchased a new stake in shares of Ventas during the 4th quarter worth about $355,000. 94.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Ventas alerts:

In related news, CEO Debra A. Cafaro sold 17,400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.43, for a total transaction of $981,882.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 767,960 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,335,982.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on VTR. Evercore ISI set a $59.00 price target on shares of Ventas in a research report on Monday, June 20th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Ventas from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, March 11th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Ventas from $60.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 18th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Ventas in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $63.00 price objective for the company. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Ventas from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.38.

Shares of NYSE VTR traded down $0.14 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $51.65. 20,820 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,725,460. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $54.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $54.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 132.80, a PEG ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.62. Ventas, Inc. has a twelve month low of $45.44 and a twelve month high of $64.02.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 14th. Investors of record on Friday, July 1st will be given a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 30th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.48%. Ventas’s payout ratio is currently 461.55%.

Ventas Profile (Get Rating)

Ventas, an S&P 500 company, operates at the intersection of two powerful and dynamic industries – healthcare and real estate. As one of the world's foremost Real Estate Investment Trusts (REIT), we use the power of capital to unlock the value of real estate, partnering with leading care providers, developers, research and medical institutions, innovators and healthcare organizations whose success is buoyed by the demographic tailwind of an aging population.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Ventas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ventas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.