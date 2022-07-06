Penumbra, Inc. (NYSE:PEN) Short Interest Update

Penumbra, Inc. (NYSE:PEN – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,830,000 shares, an increase of 18.8% from the May 31st total of 1,540,000 shares. Approximately 5.1% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 330,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.5 days.

PEN stock traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $126.42. 1,642 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 326,796. The company has a market capitalization of $4.76 billion, a P/E ratio of -744.13 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 5.31 and a quick ratio of 3.20. Penumbra has a fifty-two week low of $114.86 and a fifty-two week high of $293.20. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $140.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $194.87.

Penumbra (NYSE:PEN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $203.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $195.39 million. Penumbra had a negative net margin of 0.83% and a positive return on equity of 1.97%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.27 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Penumbra will post 0.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PEN has been the topic of a number of research reports. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of Penumbra in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Penumbra from $280.00 to $220.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Penumbra in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $250.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Penumbra from $321.00 to $265.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of Penumbra in a research report on Friday, March 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $272.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $264.43.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PEN. Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new stake in Penumbra in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in Penumbra in the fourth quarter valued at $44,000. Horan Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Penumbra during the fourth quarter valued at $86,000. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in Penumbra during the fourth quarter valued at $91,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Penumbra during the fourth quarter valued at $200,000. 80.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Penumbra

Penumbra, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices in the United States and internationally. The company offers aspiration based thrombectomy systems and accessory devices, including revascularization device for mechanical thrombectomy, such as Penumbra System under the Penumbra RED, JET, ACE, 3D Revascularization Device, and Penumbra ENGINE brands, as well as components and accessories; neurovascular embolization coiling systems to treat patients with various sizes of aneurysms and other neurovascular lesions under the Penumbra Coil 400, POD400, PAC400, and Penumbra SMART Coil brand names; and neurovascular access systems designed to provide intracranial access for use in a range of neurovascular therapies under the Neuron, Neuron MAX, Select, BENCHMARK, BMX96, DDC, and PX SLIM brands.

