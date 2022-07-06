PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) Shares Sold by Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC

Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC trimmed its stake in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) by 2.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,508 shares of the company’s stock after selling 133 shares during the period. PepsiCo comprises 0.6% of Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 25th largest position. Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $1,089,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Life Planning Partners Inc purchased a new position in shares of PepsiCo in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Leverty Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PepsiCo in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 53.3% in the first quarter. Strategic Asset Management LLC now owns 276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 229.6% in the fourth quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of PepsiCo in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $56,000. 72.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PEP has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on PepsiCo from $183.00 to $186.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Barclays cut their target price on PepsiCo from $187.00 to $183.00 in a research note on Wednesday. UBS Group cut their target price on PepsiCo from $190.00 to $182.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on PepsiCo from $163.00 to $168.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on PepsiCo from $175.00 to $172.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $177.33.

PepsiCo stock opened at $169.01 on Wednesday. PepsiCo, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $147.77 and a fifty-two week high of $177.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.87. The company has a market capitalization of $233.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.12, a PEG ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 0.56. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $166.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $167.99.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The company reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.05. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 53.44% and a net margin of 12.57%. The business had revenue of $16.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.54 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.21 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 6.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 3rd were given a $1.15 dividend. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 2nd. This is a boost from PepsiCo’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.08. PepsiCo’s payout ratio is 62.93%.

In other PepsiCo news, CEO Eugene Willemsen sold 4,560 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.61, for a total transaction of $800,781.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 8,277 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,453,523.97. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP David Flavell sold 5,150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.11, for a total value of $901,816.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 28,275 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,951,235.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

PepsiCo, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

