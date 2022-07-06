PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) Shares Sold by Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management

Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management lessened its holdings in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) by 20.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,331 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,563 shares during the quarter. PepsiCo makes up about 1.1% of Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $2,901,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Life Planning Partners Inc acquired a new position in shares of PepsiCo during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Leverty Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in PepsiCo in the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in PepsiCo by 53.3% in the 1st quarter. Strategic Asset Management LLC now owns 276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its holdings in PepsiCo by 229.6% in the 4th quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 225 shares during the period. Finally, Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in PepsiCo in the 4th quarter valued at about $56,000. 72.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on PEP. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $163.00 to $168.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $194.00 to $198.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $173.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Guggenheim boosted their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $188.00 to $193.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of PepsiCo in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $177.33.

In other PepsiCo news, EVP David Flavell sold 5,150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.11, for a total value of $901,816.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,951,235.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CEO Eugene Willemsen sold 4,560 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.61, for a total value of $800,781.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 8,277 shares in the company, valued at $1,453,523.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.12% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ:PEP opened at $169.01 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $166.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $167.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $233.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.12, a PEG ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.87. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 1 year low of $147.77 and a 1 year high of $177.62.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The company reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.05. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 53.44% and a net margin of 12.57%. The firm had revenue of $16.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.54 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.21 earnings per share. PepsiCo’s revenue was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 6.64 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 3rd were paid a dividend of $1.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 2nd. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.72%. This is a positive change from PepsiCo’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.08. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.93%.

PepsiCo, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

