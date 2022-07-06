Personal Wealth Partners Has $9.46 Million Stock Position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

Personal Wealth Partners decreased its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Get Rating) by 3.5% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 123,909 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,436 shares during the period. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF comprises approximately 4.1% of Personal Wealth Partners’ holdings, making the stock its 7th largest position. Personal Wealth Partners’ holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $9,464,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in IVW. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 9.2% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 334,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,007,000 after buying an additional 28,177 shares during the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co grew its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 66.7% in the 1st quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 8,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $631,000 after buying an additional 3,305 shares during the last quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC increased its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 3,550.6% during the 4th quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC now owns 107,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,998,000 after purchasing an additional 104,600 shares in the last quarter. New Millennium Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth $718,000. Finally, Mutual Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 97.1% in the 4th quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 200,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,784,000 after acquiring an additional 98,836 shares during the last quarter.

IVW stock traded up $0.23 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $61.91. The stock had a trading volume of 102,781 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,892,954. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $63.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $71.33. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $57.62 and a 52-week high of $85.09.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

