Personal Wealth Partners Makes New Investment in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Personal Wealth Partners bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Get Rating) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 1,057 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $304,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,933,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,262,111,000 after purchasing an additional 79,417 shares during the period. TIAA FSB boosted its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 6.2% during the first quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 3,618,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,038,254,000 after purchasing an additional 210,543 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,734,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $877,396,000 after purchasing an additional 72,815 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,070,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $664,453,000 after purchasing an additional 59,978 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,229,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $394,572,000 after acquiring an additional 12,491 shares during the period.

Shares of VUG traded up $0.83 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $229.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,377,773. Vanguard Growth ETF has a one year low of $213.19 and a one year high of $328.52. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $235.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $268.13.

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

