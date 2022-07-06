Personal Wealth Partners Sells 54 Shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Personal Wealth Partners trimmed its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ – Get Rating) by 1.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,325 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 54 shares during the quarter. Invesco QQQ Trust accounts for 0.5% of Personal Wealth Partners’ portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Personal Wealth Partners’ holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $1,205,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of QQQ. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 14.6% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 112,926 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $40,423,000 after purchasing an additional 14,425 shares in the last quarter. Fundamentun LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust in the fourth quarter valued at $441,000. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 61.8% in the fourth quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,910 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,158,000 after purchasing an additional 1,111 shares in the last quarter. Wedmont Private Capital acquired a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust in the fourth quarter valued at $1,303,000. Finally, Baldwin Brothers LLC MA raised its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust by 32.0% during the fourth quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA now owns 1,320 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $525,000 after acquiring an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.74% of the company’s stock.

Get Invesco QQQ Trust alerts:

Invesco QQQ Trust stock traded up $0.97 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $287.93. 2,350,232 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 58,960,376. The business has a fifty day moving average of $296.58 and a 200 day moving average of $336.14. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 1-year low of $269.28 and a 1-year high of $408.71.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.527 per share. This is a positive change from Invesco QQQ Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. This represents a $2.11 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 21st.

About Invesco QQQ Trust (Get Rating)

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QQQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco QQQ Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco QQQ Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.